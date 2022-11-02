See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bolingbrook, IL
Dr. Riddhi Pakrasi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (40)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Riddhi Pakrasi, MD

Dr. Riddhi Pakrasi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Pakrasi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pakrasi's Office Locations

    Edward Medical Group
    130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-5777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Pakrasi listens well to your health concerns. He is very thorough and recommends additional medical care and treatment as needed. He is nice and easy to talk to.
    Vicki Calderon — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Riddhi Pakrasi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114283215
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riddhi Pakrasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakrasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pakrasi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pakrasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pakrasi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Bolingbrook, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pakrasi’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakrasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakrasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakrasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakrasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

