Dr. Riddhi Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Riddhi Patel, MD
Dr. Riddhi Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 519, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 938-6161
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 202, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 938-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Patel for the first time, and was very impressed. She is a great listener, and gave me a thorough examination. Her academic credentials are superb, and her bedside manner is also excellent. I have no doubt she is one of the top board certified ENT specialists in the entire Chicago area.
About Dr. Riddhi Patel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Gujarati
- 1164747754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
