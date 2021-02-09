Overview

Dr. Riddhi Shah, DO is a Dermatologist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED|Midwestern University-Chicago-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Stonegate Dermatology in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.