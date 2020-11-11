Overview of Dr. Riesa Burnett, MD

Dr. Riesa Burnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Burnett works at Andrew J. Mandery, MD, FACS - General, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.