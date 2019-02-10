Dr. Rifaat Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rifaat Salem, MD
Overview of Dr. Rifaat Salem, MD
Dr. Rifaat Salem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
- 1 3720 Lomita Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 802-6260
San Fernando Valley Center1141 N Brand Blvd Ste 400, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 844-2690
Riverside County Office381 Corporate Terrace Cir, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 371-9200
Orange County Center10 Post # 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 341-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I Recommend Dr Salem all the clinics and Dr told me. they did all they can for me to get pregnant, Noting works, A fried recommend me Dr Salem it was my last tried after spending a lot money everywhere. i went after 2nd tried of Invitro i did get pregnant my only beautiful daughter she is 16 years old now. Thank to Dr Salem- i Remember that he told me the 2nd Time. i will be more Aggressive with you and you will have the most you want it.
About Dr. Rifaat Salem, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1245359306
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem speaks Arabic and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.