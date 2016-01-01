Dr. Sharif accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifat Sharif, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rifat Sharif, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.
Community Neuroscience Services LLC33 Lyman St Ste 400, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 898-0055
Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital309 BELMONT ST, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 368-3300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891030581
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sharif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
