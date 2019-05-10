Overview

Dr. Riffat Qadir, MD is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Qadir works at Innovative Health & Longevity in Uniontown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana Health Plan of Ohio as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.