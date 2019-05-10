Dr. Riffat Qadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riffat Qadir, MD
Overview
Dr. Riffat Qadir, MD is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Qadir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riffat H Qadir MD Inc3838 Massillon Rd Ste 380A, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 899-0050Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Assurant Health
- Humana Health Plan of Ohio
- Medicare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qadir?
I joined Dr. Qadir's program last Fall and finished up this Spring. I have been delighted with her help and coaching each month. She helped me with my diabetes, with gerd for which I no longer need medication, with arthritis, and other problems. I always thought I ate healthy, but following the diet she gave me I was able to get off of insulin, and many other health problems are improved. I would certainly recommend her program. I looked forward to monthly coaching visits with her, which were so helpful in a very relaxed setting. I still take the supplements as they give me so much more energy. Another plus was losing weight. Thank you so much Dr. Qadir. MG
About Dr. Riffat Qadir, MD
- Functional Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1861471534
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Cincinnati Chldn's
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qadir accepts Humana Health Plan of Ohio, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qadir works at
Dr. Qadir speaks Panjabi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Qadir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qadir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.