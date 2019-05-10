See All Alternative Care in Uniontown, OH
Dr. Riffat Qadir, MD

Functional Medicine
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Riffat Qadir, MD is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.

Dr. Qadir works at Innovative Health & Longevity in Uniontown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana Health Plan of Ohio as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riffat H Qadir MD Inc
    3838 Massillon Rd Ste 380A, Uniontown, OH 44685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 899-0050
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
    • Assurant Health
    • Humana Health Plan of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 10, 2019
    I joined Dr. Qadir's program last Fall and finished up this Spring. I have been delighted with her help and coaching each month. She helped me with my diabetes, with gerd for which I no longer need medication, with arthritis, and other problems. I always thought I ate healthy, but following the diet she gave me I was able to get off of insulin, and many other health problems are improved. I would certainly recommend her program. I looked forward to monthly coaching visits with her, which were so helpful in a very relaxed setting. I still take the supplements as they give me so much more energy. Another plus was losing weight. Thank you so much Dr. Qadir. MG
    — May 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Riffat Qadir, MD
    About Dr. Riffat Qadir, MD

    Specialties
    • Functional Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Panjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1861471534
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Cincinnati Chldn's
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
