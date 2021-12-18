Overview of Dr. Riico Dotson, MD

Dr. Riico Dotson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.



Dr. Dotson works at Aero Feet Podiatry Center in Redding, CA with other offices in Red Bluff, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.