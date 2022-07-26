Overview of Dr. Rikesh Desai, MD

Dr. Rikesh Desai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Westside Medicine in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.