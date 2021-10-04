See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Rikesh Parikh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rikesh Parikh, MD

Dr. Rikesh Parikh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kasturba Hosp/KMC and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Parikh works at Bellevue Center for Health, Bellevue WA in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parikh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Center for Health Pllc
    1260 116th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 455-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia
Bedsores
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 04, 2021
Dr. Parikh is a true artist with such attention to detail! His work is exquisite. I was very nervous about surgery and he and the entire staff put me at ease. I went under anesthesia calm and laughing with the staff and woke up the same. I always had a staff member to talk to if I had a question and I was never made to feel like a bother. I had no complications after a very complex major elective surgery. It all went so smoothly. I am thrilled with my new body and have a renewed boost of confidence. I highly recommend this office for your elective surgery. You will not be disappointed!!
Tina — Oct 04, 2021
Photo: Dr. Rikesh Parikh, MD
About Dr. Rikesh Parikh, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750538450
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Vanderbilt University
Residency
  • State University of New York at Buffalo
Internship
  • Buffalo General Hospital
Medical Education
  • Kasturba Hosp/KMC
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rikesh Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parikh works at Bellevue Center for Health, Bellevue WA in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

