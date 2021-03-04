Overview

Dr. Rikesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Patel works at HeartPlace in Plano, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.