Overview

Dr. Rikk Lynn, MD is a Dermatologist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Lynn works at Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.