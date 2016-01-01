Dr. Rim Atoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rim Atoui, MD
Overview
Dr. Rim Atoui, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Turlock, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Lebanese U and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center.
Dr. Atoui works at
Locations
Turlock Pulmonary Sleep Specialists1801 Colorado Ave, Turlock, CA 95382 Directions (209) 410-9018
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rim Atoui, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750587101
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp-Columbia University-Ny|U Med Dent Nj/Cooper U Hosp
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Lebanese U
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Atoui speaks Arabic.
