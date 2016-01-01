Overview

Dr. Rim Bannout, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Bannout works at ANESTHESIA DEPARTMENT in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.