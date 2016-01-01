Dr. Rim Bannout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bannout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rim Bannout, MD
Dr. Rim Bannout, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Bannout works at
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 921-3431
JPS Health Network1400 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-6926
- JPS Family Health Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841246113
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Bannout has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bannout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bannout. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bannout.
