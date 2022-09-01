See All General Surgeons in Erie, PA
Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Erie, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD

Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. 

Dr. Ahmad works at Greater Erie Niagara Surgery in Erie, PA with other offices in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Vincent Internal Medicine
    145 W 23rd St Ste 101, Erie, PA 16502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 454-1142
  2. 2
    Danbury Hospital
    24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1154760742
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

