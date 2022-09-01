Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD
Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
-
1
St. Vincent Internal Medicine145 W 23rd St Ste 101, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 454-1142
-
2
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Dr. Ahmad as amazing bedside manner. She conslted with me on abdominal issues I was having adn performed a colonoscopy soon thereafter. She listens well, ws thorough, adn talked very honestly adn straight with me. She portrays an appropriate amount of confidence, absent of any arrogance. Was glad to have her as my general surgeon for my issues.
About Dr. Rima Ahmad, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Urdu
- 1154760742
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.