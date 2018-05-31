Dr. Couzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rima Couzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rima Couzi, MD
Dr. Rima Couzi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couzi's Office Locations
- 1 10803 Falls Rd Ste 1500, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2970
- 2 7501 Osler Dr Ste 103, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5585
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Couzi is a wonderful oncologist. I see her for breast cancer treatment. It's really clear how much she cares about her work and her patients. She takes her time to explain things and to make sure you're clear on your treatment plan. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rima Couzi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
