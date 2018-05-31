Overview of Dr. Rima Couzi, MD

Dr. Rima Couzi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.