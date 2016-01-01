Dr. Rima Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rima Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
James M. Rynerson MD Psc1901 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 901-0629
Medical Center Primary Care825 2nd Ave Ste B3, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 901-0629
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003185679
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
