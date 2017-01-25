Overview of Dr. Rima Himelstein, MD

Dr. Rima Himelstein, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Himelstein works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.