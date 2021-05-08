Overview of Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD

Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College|Rush University Medical Colleg and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lukas works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.