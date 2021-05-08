Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lukas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD
Overview of Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD
Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College|Rush University Medical Colleg and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lukas works at
Dr. Lukas' Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4360
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 352-5450
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lukas?
This was my first appointment and it was via phone. Dr. Lukas was on time, was very friendly and thorough. Dr. Lukas did not rush through the call and took the time to go through everything and answer all of my questions. I would definitely recommend Dr. Lukas.
About Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1396954269
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Rush Medical College|Rush University Medical Colleg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lukas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lukas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lukas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lukas works at
Dr. Lukas has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lukas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lukas speaks Dutch.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.