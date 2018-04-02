Overview

Dr. Rimki Rana, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Medical College and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Rana works at SSM Medical Group in Saint Charles, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.