Dr. Rimma Finkel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (132)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rimma Finkel, MD

Dr. Rimma Finkel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Finkel works at Integrated Diagnostic Center in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Chandler, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Desert Medical Center
    1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 412-3000
  2. 2
    Dr. Rimma Finkel
    20033 N 19th Ave Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 963-3034
  3. 3
    Dr. Rimma Finkel
    1727 W Frye Rd Ste 250, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 963-3034
  4. 4
    Dr. Rimma Finkel
    3615 S Rome St, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 963-3034
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 728-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Chandler Regional Medical Center
    1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 963-3034
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Sep 04, 2022
    I had a BMX in 2013 and just had an ultrasound where verdict was “fine “ on my implants. Thank you Dr Finkel
    Jojocap — Sep 04, 2022
    About Dr. Rimma Finkel, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1134325152
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rimma Finkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

