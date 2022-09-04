Overview of Dr. Rimma Finkel, MD

Dr. Rimma Finkel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Finkel works at Integrated Diagnostic Center in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Chandler, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.