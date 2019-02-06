Overview

Dr. Rimma Shaposhnikov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Shaposhnikov works at Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.