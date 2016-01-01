Dr. Manan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rimple Manan, MD
Overview of Dr. Rimple Manan, MD
Dr. Rimple Manan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Manan works at
Dr. Manan's Office Locations
Bridge Psychiatric Services1728 W Marine View Dr, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5453
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rimple Manan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1538574439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
