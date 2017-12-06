Dr. Rimvida Obeleniene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obeleniene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rimvida Obeleniene, MD
Overview
Dr. Rimvida Obeleniene, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Dr. Obeleniene works at
Locations
-
1
Rimvida Obeleniene, MD22-18 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 475-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obeleniene?
Dr. Obeleniene is kind and patient, takes her time with each patient and explains everything clearly. Couldn't recommend a better doctor.
About Dr. Rimvida Obeleniene, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Lithuanian
- 1073559597
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obeleniene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obeleniene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obeleniene works at
Dr. Obeleniene speaks Lithuanian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Obeleniene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obeleniene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obeleniene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obeleniene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.