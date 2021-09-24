See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rina Awan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.9 (28)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rina Awan, MD

Dr. Rina Awan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Bolan Medical College|Bolan Medical College - Quetta, Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Awan works at Westchase Pulmonary and Sleep Associates PLLC in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Lung Disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Awan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westchase Pulmonary and Sleep Associates PLLC
    12000 Richmond Ave Ste 355, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 582-0786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Matagorda Regional Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 24, 2021
    I have visited two other doctors of pulmonary however this doctor was different. I recently was hospitalized for Covid and upon discharge I needed to follow up with a Pulmonary physician. The one that was listed on my discharge papers didn’t have a clinic. So I called the hospital’s directory and chose Dr.Awan… immediately I recognized her as one of the physicians that visited me in the hospital. I felt at ease. She has a intelligent bedside manner and is efficiently thorough in my care. Her staff is incredible. From the front office to the back office this office runs on one accord. They are very knowledgeable and dependable but most of all polite. I recommend Dr.Awan for all your pulmonary needs. Try them you won’t be disappointed!
    Chawana Endsley — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Rina Awan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124226899
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County|John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
    Residency
    • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
    Internship
    • Cook County Hosp|John H Stroger Jr Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Bolan Medical College|Bolan Medical College - Quetta, Pakistan
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rina Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awan works at Westchase Pulmonary and Sleep Associates PLLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Awan’s profile.

    Dr. Awan has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

