Dr. Rina Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rina Awan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rina Awan, MD
Dr. Rina Awan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Bolan Medical College|Bolan Medical College - Quetta, Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Awan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Awan's Office Locations
-
1
Westchase Pulmonary and Sleep Associates PLLC12000 Richmond Ave Ste 355, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 582-0786
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awan?
I have visited two other doctors of pulmonary however this doctor was different. I recently was hospitalized for Covid and upon discharge I needed to follow up with a Pulmonary physician. The one that was listed on my discharge papers didn’t have a clinic. So I called the hospital’s directory and chose Dr.Awan… immediately I recognized her as one of the physicians that visited me in the hospital. I felt at ease. She has a intelligent bedside manner and is efficiently thorough in my care. Her staff is incredible. From the front office to the back office this office runs on one accord. They are very knowledgeable and dependable but most of all polite. I recommend Dr.Awan for all your pulmonary needs. Try them you won’t be disappointed!
About Dr. Rina Awan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124226899
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County|John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
- Cook County Hosp|John H Stroger Jr Hospital
- Bolan Medical College|Bolan Medical College - Quetta, Pakistan
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awan works at
Dr. Awan has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.