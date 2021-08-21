See All Neurologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD

Neurology
2.4 (45)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD

Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Caprarella works at ProHealth Care Integrative Pain Medicine in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Caprarella's Office Locations

    ProHealth Care Integrative Pain Medicine
    2 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-6105
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    3 Delaware Dr Fl 2, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-6088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Aug 21, 2021
    I recommend Dr. Caparella with the utmost confidence. After taking my father to nearly a dozen other neurologists and neurosurgeons, Dr. Caparella took the time to ask the right questions, perform a thorough neurological exam and order the correct tests in order to make the diagnosis. Her treatment plan has put him back on track. I only wish we had come to her sooner.
    Bob N. — Aug 21, 2021
    About Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1952337958
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caprarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caprarella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caprarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caprarella works at ProHealth Care Integrative Pain Medicine in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Caprarella’s profile.

    Dr. Caprarella has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caprarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Caprarella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caprarella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caprarella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caprarella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

