Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Caprarella works at ProHealth Care Integrative Pain Medicine in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.