Dr. Castillo-Rico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rina Castillo-Rico, MD
Dr. Rina Castillo-Rico, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 973-5282
Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 6261650 Response Rd, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 614-4055
- Kaiser Permanente
I liked Dr. Rina Castillo from the very beginning starting with the visit we found out we were pregnant. Although I was bummed to have her for all my visits and found out she would not be delivering my baby, I feel as though she is very knowledgeable and truly cares. I recommend her to any woman who is with Kaiser!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Temple University School of Medicine
