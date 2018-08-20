Dr. Rina Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rina Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Rina Goldberg, MD
Dr. Rina Goldberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Institute for Neurology and Neurosurgery300 2nd Ave Ste SH006, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 908-2584
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Goldberg for nearly 15 years, and highly recommend her to anyone. A few of my friends are also patients of hers and they all think she’s great. She is really smart.. just look at her education. She is a genuine, caring individual who interacts with her patients eye to eye, taking into account their input when making treatment decisions. She is truly looking for the best options for her patients given their unique situations. She’s a doctor you can trust with your life!
About Dr. Rina Goldberg, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306954730
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Pediatrics
