Overview of Dr. Rina Goldberg, MD

Dr. Rina Goldberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Goldberg works at Pediatric Neurology/BHMG (Hospital Based) in Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.