Dr. Rina Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rina Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at South Avenue1110 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (833) 620-2495
Northwell Health375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (833) 620-2495
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (866) 970-1811
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rina Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1760709224
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.