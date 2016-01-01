Overview

Dr. Rina Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.