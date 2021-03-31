Dr. Rina Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rina Verma, MD
Dr. Rina Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Dr. Verma works at
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Anthem
i had my first visit with Dr. Verma today and am very happy thus far with the care i received. while i am young, she still took me seriously, did not simply blow me off, and was genuinely concerned with MY concerns. she explained a few things to me that no one had before which helped me understand what was going on. I really appreciate the initial care i received and would recommend her to anyone else looking. Doctors like her really make a difference in their patient's lives.
- Cardiology
- English
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Verma accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
