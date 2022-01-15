See All Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Rinat Tal, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rinat Tal, MD

Dr. Rinat Tal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.

Dr. Tal works at Analycs in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rinat Tal
    436 N Roxbury Dr Ste 217, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (310) 273-0076

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • United Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rinat Tal, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1932447877
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucla-Wla
    • UCLA-SVP
    • UCLA
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    • UC-Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rinat Tal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

