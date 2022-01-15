Overview of Dr. Rinat Tal, MD

Dr. Rinat Tal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.



Dr. Tal works at Analycs in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.