Dr. Rinat Tal, MD
Overview of Dr. Rinat Tal, MD
Dr. Rinat Tal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.
Dr. Tal's Office Locations
Rinat Tal436 N Roxbury Dr Ste 217, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-0076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- United Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tal is an exceptional practitioner and demonstrates profound concern for the well-being of her patients.
About Dr. Rinat Tal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1932447877
Education & Certifications
- Ucla-Wla
- UCLA-SVP
- UCLA
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- UC-Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tal speaks Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tal.
