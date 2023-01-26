Overview

Dr. Rini Abraham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at Gastroenterology Diagnostics of Northern NJ in Woodland Park, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.