Dr. Rini Abraham, MD
Dr. Rini Abraham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.
Gastroenterology Diagnostic of Northern NJ205 Browertown Rd Ste 102, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 233-9559
Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey88 Park St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 785-0102
Ganj246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (862) 336-9988
- Chilton Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Dr. She cares about her patients and takes time to explain results and condition of your health.Her staff is also friendly and professional, they follow up on your results and appointments. I feel Blessed to have Dr. Ring Abraham as my Gastroenterologist. I Highly recommend Dr Abraham.
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cornell
- Cornell
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.