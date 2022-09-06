Overview

Dr. Rinki Agarwal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Agarwal works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.