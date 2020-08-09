Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
1
Kindbody8041 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 870, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (855) 563-2639
2
Dallas IVF2840 Legacy Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 297-0020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
- 3 3000 Communications Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 225-2057
4
CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth (formerly Frisco Institute for Reproductive Medicine)8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 377-2625
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and she gave best treatment and got baby.
About Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1871511659
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
