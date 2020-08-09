Overview

Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Mehta works at Kindbody in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.