Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (59)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Mehta works at Kindbody in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kindbody
    8041 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 870, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 563-2639
  2. 2
    Dallas IVF
    2840 Legacy Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 297-0020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    3000 Communications Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 225-2057
  4. 4
    CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth (formerly Frisco Institute for Reproductive Medicine)
    8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 377-2625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Medical City Frisco
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Assisted Reproductive Technique
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing

Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 09, 2020
    Great Doctor and she gave best treatment and got baby.
    — Aug 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD
    About Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871511659
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California San Diego
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
