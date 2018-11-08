Overview

Dr. Rinna Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Johnson works at Dermatology Associates of San Antonio in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Keloid Scar and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.