Dr. Rinoo Shah, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Physician Partners of America: 6900 Harris Parkway6900 Harris Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (682) 342-8464MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr shah is a wonderful doctor I believe in him I trust him with my life and he's a very caring doctor and very professional great attitude treat you with respect very good bedside manner And it's very important to him that he does his job and get you out of pain He wants to make sure that you okay and I love him for that
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Nyu Rusk Inst
- U Pittsburgh
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Cancer Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.