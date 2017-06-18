Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO
Overview of Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO
Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital and Knox Community Hospital.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
-
1
Heartland of Dublin4075 W Dublin Granville Rd, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (800) 564-5952
Hospital Affiliations
- Galion Community Hospital
- Knox Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Dr Parikh was a compassionate care provider who helped me through the entire year I lived in the area, unfortunately the office and nursing staff were not able to be consistent with the care he gave which is dificult when seeking help from the provider. The wait time exceeded the usual in an office such as this one quite often lasting well over an hour or more. This may be partly due to the fact that Dr Parikh spends his time listening to his patients and their concerns which is admirable .
About Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1487973418
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.