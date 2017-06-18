See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dublin, OH
Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO

Pain Medicine
1.8 (9)
Overview of Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO

Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital and Knox Community Hospital.

Dr. Parikh works at Heartland of Dublin in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parikh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heartland of Dublin
    4075 W Dublin Granville Rd, Dublin, OH 43017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Galion Community Hospital
  • Knox Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 18, 2017
    Dr Parikh was a compassionate care provider who helped me through the entire year I lived in the area, unfortunately the office and nursing staff were not able to be consistent with the care he gave which is dificult when seeking help from the provider. The wait time exceeded the usual in an office such as this one quite often lasting well over an hour or more. This may be partly due to the fact that Dr Parikh spends his time listening to his patients and their concerns which is admirable .
    Tucson, AZ — Jun 18, 2017
    About Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487973418
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at Heartland of Dublin in Dublin, OH. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

