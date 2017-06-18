Overview of Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO

Dr. Ripal Parikh, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital and Knox Community Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Heartland of Dublin in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.