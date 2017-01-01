See All Podiatrists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Ripal Patel, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Brandon, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ripal Patel, DPM

Dr. Ripal Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at A Plus Family Foot & Ankle Clin in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John V Tran. Dpm Mph PA
    1462 OAKFIELD DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-6922
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 01, 2017
    Dr. Patel is a great foot doctor--alert, prompt, compassionate, knowledgeable. He presented options, not just 1 way to treat, included me in the decision. For my injury, he shared the xrays, enlarged so I could see the fracture. He marked it on my foot, explained consequences of bad healing, recommended a specific splint-shoe w/ "why" & gave a timeline of the healing process. He's not surgery or pain med "happy". I appreciated his clarity & candor. (Speaks American standard English)
    A fan in Lakeland, FL — Jan 01, 2017
    About Dr. Ripal Patel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891740965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
