Overview of Dr. Ripul Panchal, DO

Dr. Ripul Panchal, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Panchal works at American Neurospine Institute in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.