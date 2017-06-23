Overview of Dr. Riquaza Zavahir, MD

Dr. Riquaza Zavahir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Zavahir works at UCLA Health Marina del Rey Immediate Care & Primary Care in Marina Del Rey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.