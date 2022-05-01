Dr. Risa Ravitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Risa Ravitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Risa Ravitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
ModernMigraineMD39 W 29th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 983-1943Monday9:45am - 6:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:30pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ravitz is truly caring and took my concerns seriously. She really explores all possible treatment options and takes the time to explain each option. I'm really grateful to have a neurologist who listens!
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437205051
- Columbia University/St. Luke's Roosevelt|Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia U
- Harbor UCLA|Harbor-Ucla Med Ctrs
- University of Colorado Health Sciences|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Dr. Ravitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravitz speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravitz.
