Overview of Dr. Risa Ravitz, MD

Dr. Risa Ravitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Ravitz works at ModernMigraineMD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.