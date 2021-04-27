See All Urologists in La Grange Highlands, IL
Dr. Risha Foster, MD

Urology
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small La Grange Highlands, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Risha Foster, MD

Dr. Risha Foster, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Foster works at Urologist LaGrange in La Grange Highlands, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Foster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uropartners LLC
    5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 380, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 354-2550
  2. 2
    Apollo Surgical Center LLC
    2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 612-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Apr 27, 2021
    Wonderful doctor and outstanding support staff Nurses are without question, the very best in medical care. Little or no wait times, make the office visit without delays.
    Mike — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Risha Foster, MD
    About Dr. Risha Foster, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376706630
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Risha Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

