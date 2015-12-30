Dr. Risha Kopel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Risha Kopel, MD
Overview of Dr. Risha Kopel, MD
Dr. Risha Kopel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kopel's Office Locations
Arbor Green Family Medicine Clinic17610 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (972) 931-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Came down with a nasty sinus infection, needed to see a doctor right away. Long story short, I called several doctors and was told first available appointment would be a week later. Dr. Kopel's staff scheduled an appointment for me ON THE SAME DAY. Dr. Kopel impressed me as caring, professional, smart, gave me what I needed. A very good experience.
About Dr. Risha Kopel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopel.
