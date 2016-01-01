Overview of Dr. Rishad Ahmed, DPM

Dr. Rishad Ahmed, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.