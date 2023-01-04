Dr. Rishav Kansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishav Kansal, MD
Overview of Dr. Rishav Kansal, MD
Dr. Rishav Kansal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Kansal works at
Dr. Kansal's Office Locations
Kansal Eye Pllc770 N Coit Rd Ste 2486, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 690-1922
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kansal?
Dr. Kansal performed cataract surgery on both eyes in Fall 2022. I found him to be extremely professional and caring. His office staff was top-notch! My recovery of my first eye surgery was so good, they were able to move up the date for my second eye by 2 weeks. This was great! I appreciate the team working me in and their professionalism. I highly recommend Dr. Rishav Kansal! Thank you Dr.
About Dr. Rishav Kansal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1245519461
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kansal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kansal works at
Dr. Kansal has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.