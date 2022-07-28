Dr. Rishi Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Anand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rishi Anand, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Anand works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 568-7884
-
2
Cardiology Associates4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
He seems very knowledgeable about various conditions and took the time to explain them and procedures very clearly
About Dr. Rishi Anand, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487855649
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.