Overview of Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD

Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Plata, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Bhatnagar works at Capital Area Orthopedic Assocs in La Plata, MD with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD, Gaithersburg, MD, Elkton, MD, Cumberland, MD, Silver Spring, MD, Waldorf, MD, Laurel, MD and Bladensburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Wrist Sprain or Strain and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.