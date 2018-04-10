Overview of Dr. Rishi Goel, MD

Dr. Rishi Goel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Goel works at Saint John Medical Center in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.