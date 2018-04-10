See All Neurosurgeons in Westlake, OH
Dr. Rishi Goel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rishi Goel, MD

Dr. Rishi Goel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Dr. Goel works at Saint John Medical Center in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goel's Office Locations

    UH Neurological Institute
    29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 475, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 827-5088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center
  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 10, 2018
    Dr. Goel is one of the very best physicians I have ever been to. He is very brilliant and professional. I would be happy to count him as one of the very best medical professionals that I have ever been to. I would recommend him very very highly. "Thank you, Dr. Goel for taking such good care of me."
    Sandra — Apr 10, 2018
    About Dr. Rishi Goel, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881891281
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rishi Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goel works at Saint John Medical Center in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Dr. Goel’s profile.

    Dr. Goel has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.