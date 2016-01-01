Overview of Dr. Rishi Gupta, MD

Dr. Rishi Gupta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Rishi Gupta in Marietta, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.