Dr. Rishi Jindal, MD
Overview of Dr. Rishi Jindal, MD
Dr. Rishi Jindal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Jindal's Office Locations
Coastal Plastic Surgeons12264 El Camino Real Ste 109, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rishi Jindal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jindal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jindal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jindal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jindal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jindal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jindal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.